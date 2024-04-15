West Virginia rehab hospital changes ownership, rebrands

A rehabilitation hospital has changed ownership and will operate as two partner organizations in West Virginia, WTRF.com reported April 12.

The change in ownership was effective as of April 9. Guardian Healthcare, which purchased Peterson Healthcare and Rehabilitation Hospital in 2004, sold the hospital to an unnamed noncorporate entity that "are experts in skilled nursing facility management and operations, with experience primarily in Ohio and the Midwest," according to the report.

The hospital will now operate as Peterson Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center for its skilled nursing and long-term care services and as Seneca Rehabilitation Hospital for its acute inpatient rehabilitation services.