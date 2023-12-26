St. Louis officials to give $174,000 for aid after hectic nursing home closure

Six days after the sudden closure of St. Louis-based Northview Village nursing home — forcing the transfer of 185 residents — officials with the St. Louis City Senior Fund announced they will allocate $174,000 in aid for the residents.

The transfer of the nursing home residents was not a smooth process, according to media reports.

"There was one person who was moved with no pants, no shoes, no socks, and a lot of their personal items were stolen," Jamie Opsal, executive director of the St. Louis City Senior Fund, told St. Louis Public Radio.

The fund will be available to help about 85 residents with replacing incidentals and case management services.

The $174,000 in aid from the city's senior fund will only be available to help residents over 60, but the St. Louis Mental Health Board and the Department of Human Services are working to create a plan to aid residents under 60, according to the outlet.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating the abrupt closure, which was announced to the residents Dec. 15 as a line of vans arrived outside to transport them to 14 different nursing homes, according to The New York Times.

While the facility's financial reports reveal it had been losing money for several years, questions have also been raised about how to hold its owners accountable.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and former employees criticized the owners following the incident.