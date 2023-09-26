Encompass rehab hospital names CEO

Mariah Taylor

Dorothy "Dodi" Purtell was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fitchburg (Wis.).

The 56-bed inpatient rehab hospital is under construction and is expected to open in November, according to a Sept. 11 system news release. The hospital will provide physical, occupational and speech therapies to patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries.

Before joining Encompass Health, Ms. Purtell served as director of therapy and case management at UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Madison, Wis.

