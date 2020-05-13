Pennsylvania to probe charges of criminal neglect at nursing homes

The attorney general of Pennsylvania has opened a criminal investigation into several nursing homes in the state.

The attorney general's Care-Dependent Neglect Team will look into allegations of criminal neglect in nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Pennsylvania law, neglect of a person who is dependent on care occurs when "when the caretaker of [the] person fails to properly provide for their health, safety and welfare."

"We will hold nursing facilities and caretakers criminally accountable if they fail to properly provide care to our loved ones," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in prepared statement. "While we salute and appreciate nursing home staff on the front lines during this pandemic, we will not tolerate those who mistreat our seniors and break the law."

The attorney general's office is also launching a public email for criminal complaints and reports of neglect in nursing homes. The email is neglect-COVID@attorneygeneral.gov.

Mr. Shapiro did not say which nursing homes were being investigated, Trib Live reports.

There have been 12,408 COVID-19 cases among nursing home and residential care homes in the state and 1,806 cases among staff in those facilities. About 2,700 people have died from the new coronavirus in nursing homes and residential care homes.

