96% of older adults support requiring nursing homes to provide video visits

Most older Americans support legislative initiatives that would address lack of equipment for healthcare workers in nursing homes, virtual visitations and relief for caregivers, according to a new survey conducted by AARP.

AARP conducted a survey of 2,796 adults aged 50 and over about a number of legislative issues that could help Americans cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The AARP survey was conducted by phone and online, and the data were weighted by age, gender, race/ethnicity, census division and education to reflect national population estimates for adults ages 50 and older.

Key takeaways:

1. About 96 percent of respondents would support legislation requiring nursing homes, assisted living and residential care facilities enable video visitation.

2. Nearly all (99 percent) would want to ensure that healthcare workers receive the personal protective equipment they need.

3. About 92 percent of respondents supported a federal income tax credit for family caregivers who incur expenses for the care and support of a family member.

