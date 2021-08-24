White House urges employers to impose vaccine mandates following full FDA approval

President Joe Biden called on employers to require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during an Aug. 23 news conference held a few hours after the FDA announced it had granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm calling on more companies in the private sector to step up with vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people," President Biden said. "If you're a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader, who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that — require it. It only makes sense to require a vaccine to stop the spread of COVID-19."

The White House has increased its efforts to require COVID-19 vaccinations among certain workforce groups in recent weeks, as the rapid spread of the delta variant continues.

President Biden on July 29 required all federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing, and he announced Aug. 18 that all nursing home workers must be vaccinated as a condition for nursing homes receiving federal funds. Immediately after the FDA announced its full approval for Pfizer's vaccine, the Pentagon said it would require active duty military members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.