White House to direct nursing homes to have all staff vaccinated or lose federal funding

The White House is set to announce Aug. 18 a requirement mandating all nursing home workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for receiving federal funds, reports The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden is directing HHS to develop the regulations for long-term care workers who serve people enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid programs, according to a person familiar with the announcement who spoke to the Post under the condition of anonymity since the plan has not yet been publicly announced.

The new rules would apply to more than 15,000 nursing homes and about 1.3 million workers.