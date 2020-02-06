What pharmacists are saying about the coronavirus

While pharmacists are divided on whether they consider the coronavirus to be a serious health threat in the United States, most say their customers are highly concerned, according to a survey conducted by the National Community Pharmacists Association.

Of the 124 pharmacists included in the survey, 32 percent said they considered coronavirus a significant U.S. public health threat, 42 percent did not, and 26 percent said they're unsure.

Fifty-four percent said their patients have told them they are very worried about the coronavirus.

Sixty-three percent of local pharmacists said their customers are buying surgical masks in response to the perceived threat, and 96 percent said their pharmacy is selling masks faster than they can restock them. They also reported shortages of hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and gloves.

“Patients are on edge, and they’re preparing," Brian Caswell, president of the pharmacists association, said.

Local pharmacists are often the most accessible healthcare providers in most communities, Mr. Caswell said.

Find the full survey here.

