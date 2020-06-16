Walmart, Albertsons join federal program to provide free HIV drugs

Walmart and Albertsons Companies, a Boise, Idaho-based grocery store company, are donating their dispensing services to HHS to help expand access to HIV prevention drugs.

The drugs will be available through the Ready, Set, PrEP program, a nationwide program led by HHS to provide preexposure prophylaxis HIV medication to thousands of people. The program allows uninsured patients to fill prescriptions at no cost.

Patients will be able to pick up the HIV drugs at Walmart and Albertsons' locations starting July 30, and the grocery store chains will also mail the medications for free.

CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid are also part of the Ready, Set, PrEP program.

