Walgreens pharmacists plan Chicago-area demonstrations

Nearly 900 pharmacists are planning to demonstrate at 46 Walgreens locations in the Chicago area over the next month.

The pharmacists, represented by the National Pharmacists Association-LIUNA, are calling for better pay and working conditions.

Starting April 18, they will demonstrate outside of two to three Walgreens stores every weekday, ending at Walgreens' corporate headquarters in Deerfield, Ill., on May 10. The demonstrations will not affect Walgreens' operations, a company spokesperson told Becker's April 18.

The pharmacists have been working without a contract for the last nine months. The union alleges that pharmacists have received only a 2% wage increase over the past seven years despite inflation increasing costs by 25%.

"We should be given a fair wage increase that reflects our contributions to the company. We also want more consistent and reliable scheduling, and more staff support with proper training," Joe Pignataro, president of NPhA-LIUNA and a full-time Walgreens pharmacist, said in an April 18 news release.



Walgreens said it's committed to improving working conditions for pharmacists. Over the last two years, the company has implemented a series of initiatives aimed at streamlining operations and increasing support for its pharmacy staff. These efforts include investing in higher wages, incorporating virtual pharmacy services and centralizing services to alleviate workload pressures at stores.

"We deeply appreciate the work of our pharmacists, who are striving every day to achieve our shared vision of serving our communities and reimagining healthcare," the Walgreens spokesperson said. "Our leaders are in our pharmacies regularly, listening to concerns and responding to feedback. We have taken steps over the last two years to improve pharmacists’ experience, advance the profession and enable them to provide the high value care they were trained to do. We are fully committed to ensuring their contributions are acknowledged and rewarded, including with competitive pay and benefits, and are continuing to bargain in good faith with our Chicago area pharmacists in an effort to reach a new contract."