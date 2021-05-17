US to send 20M Pfizer, Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccines abroad

President Joe Biden is set to announce May 17 that the U.S. will send at least 20 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines abroad by the end of June, The Washington Post reports.

This marks the first time the U.S. will share COVID-19 vaccines that are approved for use in the U.S. with other countries.

The president is also set to announce that Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, will lead the effort to share vaccines globally, according to the Post.

President Biden previously committed to sharing up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with other countries. That vaccine is not authorized in the U.S., though it is under FDA review and is expected to be shipped out in the next six weeks, according to the Post.

The president has been pressured to share more vaccines with the world as the U.S. supply outstrips demand, the Post reported.

