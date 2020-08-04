UC Irvine to add pharmacy school

The University of California Irvine is launching its School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, the only public pharmacy school in the state's Southland region.

The new school will comprise UC Irvine's existing pharmaceutical sciences department and its new clinical pharmacy department. Its new Doctor of Pharmacy program, which will start enrollment during the fall of 2021, will set a path for bachelor's, master's, doctoral, postbaccalaureate and combined degrees.

"We're thrilled to launch the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences as the next step in UCI’s bold reimagining of healthcare, one that shifts the focus of patient care from treating ailments to preventing them," Howard Gillman, PhD, UC Irvine's chancellor, said in an Aug. 4 news release. "Infused with that spirit, the school will concentrate on the whole patient, spanning the continuum from drug discovery to clinical practice."

The school, which gained approval from University of California regents July 30, will be California's first new public pharmacy school in nearly 20 years.

