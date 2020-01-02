Top-performing pharma stocks of 2019

Six of the top 10 best-performing stocks in 2019 were drug companies, according to Quartz, a publisher of global business news.

Quartz determined its list of top performing stocks by the increase in their value from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019.

Below are the six best-performing pharma stocks, along with their increase in value since Jan. 1, 2019:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (523 percent) The Medicines Company (457 percent) Eidos Therapeutics (418 percent) Synthorx (408 percent) Epizyme (339 percent) ChemoCentryx (327 percent)

