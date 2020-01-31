Top 5 pharmacy stories in January
Below are the five top pharmacy stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in January, beginning with the most popular:
- CVS to add 600 HealthHUBs, link them to lower Aetna copays
CVS Health plans to add 600 HealthHUB locations by the end of the year and offer low to zero copayments for Aetna members.
- Walgreens teams up with Microsoft to launch 'health corners'
Walgreens is opening its first "health corners" in stores this month, roughly a year after striking a partnership with Microsoft to create the pharmacy of the future.
- Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline give timeline for IPO of joint venture
Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline said they plan to offer an IPO for their combined consumer healthcare units within the next three to four years.
- Lawsuit accuses Pfizer of concealing cancer-causing chemical in Zantac
A proposed class-action lawsuit was filed Jan. 2 accusing Pfizer of hiding the fact that Zantac, which it made from 2000 to 2006, contains a carcinogen.
- New Year's Day drug price hikes hit more than 250 meds
Drugmakers hiked the list prices of more than 250 drugs on New Year's Day in the U.S.
More articles on pharmacy:
World's most expensive drug brings in $186M for Novartis in Q4
CVS launches program with zero out-of-pocket costs for insulin
Walgreens teams up with Microsoft to launch 'health corners'
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.