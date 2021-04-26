Sanofi to produce Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Sanofi entered an agreement April 26 to help manufacture 200 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, beginning in September.

The drugmaker will provide fill and finish manufacturing capacity, which will take place at its facility in Ridgefield, N.J.

Sanofi has now committed to manufacturing all three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S., as the drugmaker has also signed agreements to produce the vaccines designed by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

More articles on pharmacy:

8 key COVID-19 vaccine administration errors

COVID-19 vaccine surplus rose by 30% in 2 weeks

US resumes use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.