ProvideGx, Pfizer partner to supply 2 drugs in shortage

Premier's subsidiary, ProvideGx, is partnering with Pfizer to supply two drugs currently in short supply at hospitals across the country, the companies said Feb. 19.

The drugs are Pfizer's Corvert and vincristine sulfate injection.

Corvert is an anti-arrhythmic heart drug used to treat atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter. Vincristine is a chemotherapy drug, used mostly in childhood cancers.

Both drugs are currently facing shortages, so ProvideGx and Pfizer's partnership aims to create a long-term supply of the two drugs for hospitals.

ProvideGx said it has a list of more than 50 other drugs currently in shortage it plans to supply in the future.

The financial details of ProvideGx and Pfizer's partnership weren't disclosed.

Read the full news release here.

