Prominent Illinois hospital pharmacist dies at 85

A prominent Illinois hospital pharmacist, Sister Mary Louise Degenhart, died March 31 at age 85, according to the Belleville Messenger.

Throughout her career, Ms. Degenhart worked as a pharmacist for 30 years at various Illinois hospitals including St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, Red Bud Regional Hospital and St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Ms. Degenhart also worked for the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists in accreditation services. She was later named an honorary member of the organization.