Pharmacy services company acquires Atlanta medical center

Avita, a Plano, Texas-based pharmacy services provider, acquired AbsoluteCare Atlanta's medical center and pharmacy Oct. 5.

Avita and AbsoluteCare Atlanta both specialize in LGBTQ+ primary care, and "uniting the organizations paves the way for expanded access to HIV, PrEP and sexual wellness care for our partners and patients," Joel Rosenstock, MD, AbsoluteCare Atlanta's medical director, said in a statement.

AbsoluteCare Atlanta treats more than 5,500 patients, and Avita has over 320 covered entities that provide care for more than 145,000 patients, according to the news release.