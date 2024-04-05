Pharmacist pay by state

The average pharmacist's salary in the U.S. is $134,790, and 15 states and Washington, D.C., are above the average, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As of May 2023, the five most profitable states for pharmacists are California, Alaska, Oregon, Washington and Minnesota.

Here is the average salary for pharmacists in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama — $126,960

Alaska — $151,600

Arizona — $133,800

Arkansas — $128,600

California — $157,280

Colorado — $141,670

Connecticut — $133,490

Delaware — $137,430

District of Columbia — $138,110

Florida — $128,190

Georgia — $128,220

Hawaii — $138,390

Idaho — $129,140

Illinois — $133,050

Indiana — $130,600

Iowa — $127,780

Kansas — $129,300

Kentucky — $131,020

Louisiana — $124,770

Maine — $133,540

Maryland — $132,530

Massachusetts — $128,580

Michigan — $128,860

Minnesota — $143,210

Mississippi — $125,330

Missouri — $132,570

Montana — $131,260

Nebraska — $130,120

Nevada — $131,820

New Hampshire — $139,560

New Jersey — $130,390

New Mexico — $131,420

New York — $133,040

North Carolina — $134,600

North Dakota — $127,260

Ohio — $124,850

Oklahoma — $125,710

Oregon — $149,550

Pennsylvania — $131,200

Rhode Island — $113,110

South Carolina — $134,960

South Dakota — $135,030

Tennessee — $122,820

Texas — $133,600

Utah — $130,770

Vermont — $140,010

Virginia — $138,390

Washington — $148,550

West Virginia — $121,000

Wisconsin — $139,980

Wyoming — $135,190