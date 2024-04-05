Pharmacist pay by state

The average pharmacist's salary in the U.S. is $134,790, and 15 states and Washington, D.C., are above the average, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
As of May 2023, the five most profitable states for pharmacists are California, Alaska, Oregon, Washington and Minnesota.
Here is the average salary for pharmacists in each state and Washington, D.C.:
Alabama — $126,960
Alaska — $151,600
Arizona — $133,800
Arkansas — $128,600
California — $157,280
Colorado — $141,670
Connecticut — $133,490
Delaware — $137,430
District of Columbia — $138,110
Florida — $128,190
Georgia — $128,220
Hawaii — $138,390
Idaho — $129,140
Illinois — $133,050
Indiana — $130,600
Iowa — $127,780
Kansas — $129,300
Kentucky — $131,020
Louisiana — $124,770
Maine — $133,540
Maryland — $132,530
Massachusetts — $128,580
Michigan — $128,860
Minnesota — $143,210
Mississippi — $125,330
Missouri — $132,570
Montana — $131,260
Nebraska — $130,120
Nevada — $131,820
New Hampshire — $139,560
New Jersey — $130,390
New Mexico — $131,420
New York — $133,040
North Carolina — $134,600
North Dakota — $127,260
Ohio — $124,850
Oklahoma — $125,710
Oregon — $149,550
Pennsylvania — $131,200
Rhode Island — $113,110
South Carolina — $134,960
South Dakota — $135,030
Tennessee — $122,820
Texas — $133,600
Utah — $130,770
Vermont — $140,010
Virginia — $138,390
Washington — $148,550
West Virginia — $121,000
Wisconsin — $139,980
Wyoming — $135,190