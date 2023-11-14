Novo Nordisk shrinks insulin output

Denmark-based Novo Nordisk is limiting its supply of insulin products, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' drug shortage database.

The drugmaker is reporting a shortage of two insulin aspart injection solutions while seven others remain in steady supply, according to a Nov. 10 post from the ASHP. A reason for the shortage was not provided, as available solutions are on back order and allocation.

Novo Nordisk is also discontinuing two insulin detemir solutions — Levemir Flexpen subcutaneous injection, 100 units per milliliter pen; and Levemir subcutaneous injection, 100 units per milliliter vial — in the U.S. market. The supply of pens is expected to deplete in April, and the company predicts the vials' supply to be exhausted in December 2024.