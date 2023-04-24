New biologic effective against staph infections, early tests find

A new bioengineered drug candidate demonstrated superior performance to a standard antibiotic at treating mice infected with Staphylococcus aureus, according to results from early testing published April 24 in Cell Host & Microbe.

The antibacterial drug candidate known as SM1B74 was developed by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City and Janssen Biotech. Researchers describe it as an "anti-S.aureus monoclonal antibody-centryin fusion protein" that works in part by dodging 10 of the pathogen's disease-causing strategies, though without killing it — indicating a promising approach to address antibiotic resistance.

The drug candidate also reduced bacterial loads in the kidneys of infected mice when combined with small doses of the antibiotic vancomycin.

Read more here.