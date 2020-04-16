Mylan's Robert Coury returns to exec chairman role amid pandemic, delayed merger

Citing an "unprecedented" operating environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mylan said Robert Coury will return to his role as executive chairman.

Mr. Coury served as Mylan's executive chairman between 2012 and 2016 and also served as the company's CEO for 10 years.

Mylan said they were appointing Mr. Coury to the role of executive chairman to help the generic drugmaker through the pandemic and a delayed merger with Upjohn, Pfizer's generic drug business.

"Given the unprecedented current operating environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the extensive ongoing activity and preparations required to close the proposed combination of Mylan and Upjohn ... the Mylan Board has determined that it is in the best interests of the company for Mr. Coury to assume this position effective immediately," Mylan said in a news release.

Mr. Coury is tasked with making progress on its integration with Upjohn, protecting employees from furloughs and layoffs, and maintaining access to its medicines.

Read the full news release here.

