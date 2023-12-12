Moderna exec steps down ahead of 2024 product launch plans

Moderna announced Dec. 12 that its chief commercial officer, will step down. The company is planning several commercial product launches in 2024 and 2025, and noted that this strategic reorganization of leadership is an adjustment to help it align with those goals.

In the interim, Moderna's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, and Stephen Hoge, MD, president, will oversee the commercial side of responsibilities as Arpa Garay, the current chief commercial officer, departs in the coming months. Though, Ms. Garay will remain as an advisor to the company during the transition period, according to the release.

In 2024, Moderna has plans to boost its COVID-19 vaccination sales and debut its RSV vaccine, and then move into launching multiple products in 2025. The reorganization of leadership is expected to pave the way to achieve those goals.

"We made significant progress in 2023 and are excited about the year ahead as we focus on driving continued sales in 2024 and 2025," Mr. Bancel stated. "I am grateful for Arpa's leadership and for her help in establishing a strong commercial foundation. Our strategy is clear, our pipeline continues to be highly productive, and we will remain focused on execution."