Mark Cuban's online pharmacy collaborates with Zócalo Health

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. will collaborate with Zócalo Health, a healthcare company that focuses on Latino patients, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Now, Zócalo Health consumers will have access to Mr. Cuban's online pharmacy with membership packages or an urgent care visit.

"From diabetes to hepatitis C, Latino patients are forced to pay higher drug costs with fewer resources, which results in Latinos having to make the impossible choice between lifesaving medications and putting food on the table," according to an April 4 news release. The collaboration aims to "maximize access to low-cost options" and "improve the overall experience of medication management for the Latino patient."