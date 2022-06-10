Mark Cuban's pharmacy adds 87 drugs

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. has added 87 generic drugs to its product list, the company said in a June 2 Facebook post.

Sildenafil and tadalafil, the generic forms of the popular erectile dysfunction drugs Viagra and Cialis, are among the most recently added medications.

The pharmacy has regularly added low-cost versions of common generic drugs to its product list this year, rapidly growing from offering about 250 medications in late April to more than 700 as of early June.

"We are continuously working to add new drugs as quickly as possible," the pharmacy said in a May 20 tweet.



As the company has continued to grow and get better prices from its suppliers, it also has launched "Price Drop Fridays," in which it shares new lower prices for various medicines each week.