Insurers find way around cap on insulin costs in Colorado

A Colorado law that took effect Jan. 1 is supposed to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $100 per month for the state's residents, but loopholes still allow insurance companies to charge far more, The Denver Post reported.

Some insurance plans are exempt from the law, including those that are self-funded through an employer.

Melissa Knot, a Colorado resident with two children who rely on insulin, told The Denver Post she didn't know she wouldn't be covered by the new law until she tried to order more insulin.

"I am not sure why a legislator would bother to create a law if insurance companies can just run around it in 50 different ways. It seems to me a law should be a law and should simply require anyone ordering insulin in Colorado to have all plans comply," Ms. Knot told The Denver Post.

Though the law took effect Jan. 1, insurance plans that renew later in the year don't have to follow the new law until their new coverage year starts.

