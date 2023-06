Francis deSouza, CEO of San Diego-based biotech company Illumina, stepped down from the role June 11 and will be an adviser through July.

Charles Dadswell, senior vice president and general counsel, is now the interim CEO, according to a company news release.

The board of directors accepted Mr. deSouza's resignation after investor Carl Icahn critiqued the company over its Grail acquisition — which the Federal Trade Commission ordered to be divested — according to CNBC.