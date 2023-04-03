FTC orders Illumina to divest cancer test maker

The Federal Trade Commission on April 3 ordered Illumina to divest cancer test maker Grail, saying the $7.1 billion deal would substantially stifle competition for cancer diagnostics in the U.S.

The order reverses an administrative law judge's ruling on the deal last fall. Illumina, a DNA sequencing provider, finalized its purchase of Grail in August 2021.

The FTC said the acquisition will decrease innovation in the market for early cancer detection tests and raise prices, since Illuminia is the dominant producer of the genetic sequencing technology used to analyze blood samples from the tests. The decision, which the FTC passed in a 4-0 vote, is the latest sign that the commission is ramping up challenges to anticompetitive corporate behavior.



Illumina told The Wall Street Journal it intends to appeal the FTC's decision.