FTC orders Illumina to divest cancer test maker

Mackenzie Bean (Twitter) -

The Federal Trade Commission on April 3 ordered Illumina to divest cancer test maker Grail, saying the $7.1 billion deal would substantially stifle competition for cancer diagnostics in the U.S. 

The order reverses an administrative law judge's ruling on the deal last fall. Illumina, a DNA sequencing provider, finalized its purchase of Grail in August 2021. 

The FTC said the acquisition will decrease innovation in the market for early cancer detection tests and raise prices, since Illuminia is the dominant producer of the genetic sequencing technology used to analyze blood samples from the tests. The decision, which the FTC passed in a 4-0 vote, is the latest sign that the commission is ramping up challenges to anticompetitive corporate behavior. 

Illumina told The Wall Street Journal it intends to appeal the FTC's decision.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles