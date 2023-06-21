FDA approves 2 drugs for pediatric Type 2 diabetes treatment

The FDA granted full approval to two drugs June 20 — Jardiance and Synjardy, both manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim — for the treatment of pediatric Type 2 diabetes. Now, children with the condition will have three options for approved therapies.

The two drugs were previously approved by the FDA for Type 2 diabetes treatment in adults in 2014 and 2015 respectively. However, since 2000, children with the condition have only had one available oral-treatment option: Metformin — until now.

"Compared to adults, children with Type 2 diabetes have limited treatment options, even though the disease and symptom onset generally progress more rapidly in children," Michelle Carey, MD, director of therapeutic review for the FDA's Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders, and Obesity said in a statement. "Today’s approvals provide much-needed additional treatment options for children with Type 2 diabetes."