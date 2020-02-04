Eli Lilly launches migraine drug at $640 for 8 pills

Eli Lilly has priced its new migraine drug, Reyvow, at $640 for a pack of eight pills, according to PMLiVE.

Reyvow was approved by the FDA last October and became available for prescription Jan. 31.

Patients will not necessarily pay $640 for eight pills, depending on the duration of treatment and their healthcare plan.

Eli Lilly also said it will offer a Reyvow savings card to eligible patients to help them lower their out-of-pocket costs.

