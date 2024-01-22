Drugmakers explore muscle loss prevention when taking weight loss drugs

Despite their rise to popularity as solutions for weight loss, drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy can also lead to muscle loss, and now pharmaceutical companies are looking at ways to curb the unwanted side effect, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Combining the weight loss-inducing drugs with those that aim to build muscle mass has quickly become a priority for companies like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly, Bloomberg reported Jan. 10.

"There will be the drugs that get there first, and there will be the drugs that actually are the best. If you can address things such as tolerability or the muscle loss…you'll see there will be room for drugs that actually do it better than the first generation," Teresa Graham, CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, a company also working on a solution, told the Journal.