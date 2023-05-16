CVS to settle pricing violation claims for $6M

CVS Pharmacy has agreed to pay $6.15 million to resolve allegations that the company in some instances failed to follow prescription pricing procedures set by Massachusetts' workers' compensation insurance program.

The state attorney general's office claimed that several CVS Pharmacy locations in Massachusetts failed to validate prescription costs for injured workers against certain regulatory benchmarks designed to keep costs low.

Under the settlement, CVS will work with the state to improve the Massachusetts workers compensation billing system and create procedures to prevent overcharges.



"We are pleased to resolve this matter with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office," a spokesperson for CVS Pharmacy told Becker's May 16. "The agreement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing and we remain committed to complying with all laws and regulations applicable to our business. We agree with the AGO that it would be beneficial for the Division of Industrial Accidents to publish clear rules applicable to all stakeholders and participants in Massachusetts’ workers compensation program, and look forward to discussing ways to facilitate compliance and improve existing standards for recommendation to the DIA."