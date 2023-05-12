COVID-19 allowances extended for pharmacists post-PHE

HHS officially extended COVID-19-era allowances for pharmacists through Dec. 31, 2024, after the agency said it planned to do so.

On May 11, HHS said it would extend the amended Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, which has let pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy interns administer COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics since 2020.

"Extending the time period for PREP Act coverage for licensed pharmacists, pharmacy interns and qualified technicians allows for continued access" for Americans to "covered countermeasures that are COVID-19 vaccines … and COVID-19 tests," HHS said.