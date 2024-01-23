Corrections made in ongoing FDA eye drop recall

The FDA has published corrections and additions to a company's voluntary recall of eye drops after a wave of several others throughout 2023.

The company, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Kilitch Healthcare India Limited, initially issued a recall of eye drop products Nov. 15, 2023, but initially did not have the correct numbers for two of its products in the recall.

The FDA advises anyone with the products in recall to cease use and discard or return the product to the retailer.

Kilitch Healthcare India Limited is in the process of updating distributors, wholesalers and retailers on the new product numbers.