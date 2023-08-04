CDC advisory committee recommends AstraZeneca's infant RSV vaccine

A CDC advisory committee has unanimously recommended AstraZeneca's RSV vaccine for infants who are younger than 8 months, according to an Aug. 3 press release.

The RSV vaccine was approved by the FDA July 17 and will be available this fall, along with two different vaccine options for adults who are 65 years old.

"As we head into respiratory virus season this fall, it’s important to use these new tools available to help prevent severe RSV illness," Mandy Cohen, MD, CDC director said in a statement. "I encourage parents of infants to talk to their pediatricians about this new immunization and the importance of preventing severe RSV."

Experts say uptake of the new RSV vaccines in addition to updated flu and COVID-19 boosters will be key to preventing another 'tripledemic' event affecting hospital capacities this coming viral season.