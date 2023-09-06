California pharmacists make 5 million mistakes every year: Report

Pharmacists are overworked and understaffed, according to the California Board of Pharmacy, and it may be what is leading them to make up to 5 million errors each year, the Los Angeles Times reported Sept. 5.

Ninety-one percent of pharmacists surveyed in California working in chain settings like Walgreens, Rite Aid or CVS stores told the state's Board of Pharmacy in a 2021 survey that staffing at their place of employment is not adequate for providing patients proper care.

Understaffing at retail and chain pharmacies can look like employees being stretched between filling prescriptions, answering phone calls, corresponding with physicians about patient medications and tending to in-person customers. And all of that can lead to issues like prescription errors, mistyping medication instructions and more, the LA Times reported.

Rite Aid, CVS and Walgreens did not respond to the outlet's request for comments other than to note these errors are typically rare, and that robust reporting mechanisms are in place as well as systems aimed at minimizing human error.