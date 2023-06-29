Ballad taps AI to prevent medication errors

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health is using artificial intelligence to identify potential medication errors and improve pharmacy workflows, the health system said June 29.

Ballad is using a medication safety monitoring platform from MedAware for this effort. The platform monitors drug prescriptions in real-time and compares this information against patient data from the health system's EHR to flag potentially dangerous or fatal drug interactions.

The Ballad Health Innovation Center and Ballad Ventures, the system's venture capital subsidiary, is funding the project with MedAware.

