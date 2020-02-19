Audentes to build $109M gene therapy plant in North Carolina

Audentes Therapeutics will spend $109 million to build a gene therapy manufacturing plant in Sanford, N.C., the company said Feb. 18.

Audentes, a subsidiary of Astellas Pharma, said the 135,000-square-foot plant will create 200 jobs.

The first phase of construction will take place over the next 18 months, and the facility should be operational by next year, the drugmaker said.

Pfizer, AveXis, bluebird bio and Eli Lilly all have or are also building manufacturing sites in North Carolina, according to BioPharma Dive.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Expect drug shortages by March if coronavirus continues to ravage China, expert warns

Sanofi, HHS to collaborate on coronavirus vaccine

Pharma execs blast Belcher Pharmaceuticals' 600 percent drug price hike

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.