5 months after FDA clearance, CVS allows pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid

CVS began allowing its pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Nov. 15, more than five months after the FDA authorized the workforce to prescribe it, and debate has ensued.

When the regulator cleared state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid in early July, AMA President Jack Resneck Jr., MD, said the role was "far beyond a pharmacist's scope and training," because they don't know a patient's full medical history and can't perform checkups. Meanwhile, pharmacy groups disagreed and applauded the FDA's decision, calling it a "game changer."

For pharmacists to prescribe the five-day regimen to clinically eligible patients, they are required to review the patient's kidney and liver blood test values — which have to have been measured within the last 12 months — before prescribing.

"After evaluating the FDA's guidance and implementing required systems, policies and training, CVS Pharmacy is now offering the service in 49 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico," the retail chain said in a statement.

Because of the struggle to hire and retain enough workers, the initiative to broaden Paxlovid access through pharmacists has been rocky. Now, CVS' 9,000 locations will offer the service.