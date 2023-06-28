4 notes from Wolters Kluwer on prepping pharmacists for the future

Convenience and cost-saving are priorities of American consumers, particularly for those who belong to Gen Z and Millennial generations, and a recent Wolters Kluwer survey found that the same goes for how they feel about prescriptions.

Demand for affordable and accessible prescription drugs is increasing as these groups age into making decisions about their own healthcare services. As that continues, a growing demand for more mail-ordered prescriptions is likely on the horizon, experts from Wolters Kluwer predict.

This will be increasingly true, they speculate as more Americans also say they are turning to local pharmacies first for care before heading to a physician in non-emergency situations. In its survey of 1,017 adults, 58 percent said they are likely to visit a pharmacy as a first step in a non-emergency and one-third agree that "convenience is more important than credentials in a non-emergency situation."

To support the transition of demand that may soon begin — and the questions that may arise with the shift — Wolters Kluwer's suggests pharmacists keep a few things top of mind:

Educate staff and patients about safety risks, procedures and any concerns related to mail-ordered prescriptions.





Amid a growing market with other pharmaceutical players like Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, Amazon Clinic and others, it is important to direct patients to resources like FDA guidance to inform them about how to safely buy from online pharmacies.





Be transparent about pricing and options for biosimilars or generic drugs to support patients with navigating rising costs.





There is uncertainty in what the future may hold for pharmacists, but assisting patients in navigating whatever may be ahead requires pharmacists to stay on top of changes too as they unfold.

"As the future of pharmacy and medication access continues to become more complex, pharmacy professionals and leaders will see increasing benefits from understanding consumer attitudes and behavior around new delivery methods," Wolters Kluwer's experts wrote.