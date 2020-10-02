16 drugmakers, Gates Foundation promise COVID-19 therapies, vaccines will be distributed equally

A group of 16 drugmakers and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation signed a joint statement Sept. 30 promising that future COVID-19 therapies and vaccines will be distributed equally across the globe.

"COVID-19's existence anywhere poses a threat to communities everywhere," the statement said.

The drugmakers that signed the statement are: AstraZeneca, Bayer, bioMérieux, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Merck KGaA, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche and Sanofi.

The companies said they have launched the most "expansive and ambitious" pandemic research and development response in history and promised a range of interventions to help end the pandemic.

The pledge includes promises to:

Develop innovations for patients worldwide

Strive for timely availability of diagnostics, therapies and vaccines

Enable affordability for lower income countries

Support effective and equitable distribution of these innovations globally

Maintain public confidence in their innovations

The joint statement also calls on government, multilateral institutions, companies, nongovernmental organizations and others to:

Provide sufficient, dedicated, sustainable, timely funding

Diversify representation in decision-making committees

Continue quickly developing and communicating clear guidance

Advance fit-for-purpose regulatory and liability processes for all stakeholders

Build and maintain public confidence

Enhance country readiness and in-country delivery systems

"The world's extraordinary situation requires unprecedented collaboration across every part of society," the companies wrote.

Read the full statement here.

