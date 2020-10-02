16 drugmakers, Gates Foundation promise COVID-19 therapies, vaccines will be distributed equally

A group of 16 drugmakers and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation signed a joint statement Sept. 30 promising that future COVID-19 therapies and vaccines will be distributed equally across the globe. 

"COVID-19's existence anywhere poses a threat to communities everywhere," the statement said. 

The drugmakers that signed the statement are: AstraZeneca, Bayer, bioMérieux, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Merck KGaA, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche and Sanofi.

The companies said they have launched the most "expansive and ambitious" pandemic research and development response in history and promised a range of interventions to help end the pandemic. 

The pledge includes promises to: 

  • Develop innovations for patients worldwide
  • Strive for timely availability of diagnostics, therapies and vaccines 
  • Enable affordability for lower income countries
  • Support effective and equitable distribution of these innovations globally
  • Maintain public confidence in their innovations 

The joint statement also calls on government, multilateral institutions, companies, nongovernmental organizations and others to: 

  • Provide sufficient, dedicated, sustainable, timely funding
  • Diversify representation in decision-making committees 
  • Continue quickly developing and communicating clear guidance
  • Advance fit-for-purpose regulatory and liability processes for all stakeholders
  • Build and maintain public confidence
  • Enhance country readiness and in-country delivery systems

"The world's extraordinary situation requires unprecedented collaboration across every part of society," the companies wrote. 

Read the full statement here

