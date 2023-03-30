15 best pharmacy schools for first-time NAPLEX pass rates

About 120 students who took the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination test at one California school in 2022 passed their first time, according to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

Here are the top 15 pharmacy schools ranked by their first-time NAPLEX passage rates, according to the most recent data:

Note: The number of first attempts in 2022 are included after the percentage.

1. Lebanese American University School of Pharmacy (Beirut): 100 percent (2)

2. University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus School of Pharmacy (San Juan): 98 percent (43)

3. Thomas Jefferson University Jefferson College of Pharmacy (Philadelphia): 96 percent (54)

4. University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (Aurora): 96 percent (123)

5. University of Michigan College of Pharmacy (Ann Arbor): 96 percent (68)

6. South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions (Brookings): 94 percent (72)

7. University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy (Chapel Hill): 94 percent (125)

8. Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Indianapolis): 93 percent (120)

9. University of California San Francisco School of Pharmacy: 93 percent (107)

10. University of Findlay (Ohio) College of Pharmacy: 93 percent (41)

11. Wayne State University Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Detroit): 93 percent (93)

12. Western University of Health Sciences College of Pharmacy (Pomona, Calif.): 93 percent (129)

13. Union University College of Pharmacy (Jackson, Tenn.): 92 percent (49)

14. University of California San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences: 92 percent (61)

15. University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy (Omaha): 92 percent (65)