11 recent pharmaceutical lawsuits, settlements

Below are 11 legal actions involving members of the drug supply chain, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacists, patient charities, distributors and executives, reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last month:

1. Momenta settles drug monopoly lawsuit with Nashville hospital for $35M

Momenta Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay Nashville General Hospital $35 million to settle a lawsuit the hospital filed in 2015 accusing Momenta of illegally monopolizing a blood clot drug.

2. Pharmacist sues Memphis hospital, alleges racial discrimination

Tracy McGee, PharmD, a pharmacy operations manager at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., is suing the hospital on claims that she was racially discriminated against.

3. Former Aegerion sales rep defrauded insurers, stole identities to push cholesterol drug

A federal jury in Boston convicted a former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals sales representative of defrauding insurance companies to push sales of a high-risk cholesterol drug and stealing identities of several physicians to carry out the scheme.

4. Michigan sues drugmakers, Walgreens under Drug Dealer Liability Act

The state of Michigan filed a lawsuit Dec. 17 against Walgreens, as well as several top drug companies, categorizing them as drug dealers and accusing them of creating the opioid crisis.

5. Bausch Health to pay $1.2B to settle stock plunge suit

Bausch Health, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, will pay $1.21 billion to settle a 2015 shareholder class-action lawsuit related to a drop in the drugmaker's shares.

6. Kite Pharma ordered to pay Juno Therapeutics $752M in CAR-T drug infringement case

A federal jury Dec. 13 ordered Gilead Sciences subsidiary Kite Pharma to pay $752 million to Bristol-Myers Squibb subsidiary Juno Therapeutics for allegedly violating a patent when developing its CAR-T drug, Yescarta.

7. PhRMA sues Oregon over drug-pricing transparency laws

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the drug industry's top lobbying group, filed a lawsuit this week against the state of Oregon, claiming two laws it passed requiring greater transparency of drug prices are unconstitutional.

8. Eli Lilly, Takeda face claims they hid link between their drug and bladder cancer

Eli Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceuticals are facing claims they conspired to hide the fact that their diabetes drug, Actos, leads to an increased risk of bladder cancer.

9. Another generic drugmaker settles price-fixing probe

Rising Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay more than $3 million to settle claims it conspired to fix prices for a hypertension drug.

10. Walgreens, Kroger sue drugmakers, allege $2.8B in overcharges for diabetes med

Walgreens, Kroger and other retail pharmacy chains filed a lawsuit Dec. 2 against five drugmakers, alleging they participated in an antitrust scheme to dramatically hike the price of the diabetes drug Glumetza.

11. Woman suing Philadelphia pharmacy accused of exposing her HIV status

A Pennsylvania woman is suing Philadelphia-based pharmacy SunRay Drugs accused of exposing her HIV status to her neighbors.

