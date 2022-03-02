10 states with the highest, lowest prescription costs per household

- Small
U.S. households spent an average of $4,571 on prescription drugs in 2019, though the financial burden is heavier in some states, according to a report released Feb. 28 by personal finance service ValuePenguin.
The report's section on where states spend the most on prescription drugs is based on an analysis of 2019 data from Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Census Bureau, the latest available.
10 states with the highest prescription costs per household:
1. Delaware: $6,513
2. Kentucky: $6,033
3. Tennessee: $6,007
4. District of Columbia: $5,451
5. Connecticut: $5,445
6. Louisiana: $5,432
7. West Virginia: $5,372
8. New York: $5,242
9. Illinois: $5,213
10. Alabama: $5,206
10 states with the lowest prescriptions costs per household:
42. Alaska: $3,772
43. Washington: $3,510
44. Iowa $3,499
45. Vermont: $3,478
46. Oregon: $3,409
47. Wyoming: $3,388
48. California: $3,329
49. Montana: $3,261
50. South Dakota: $3,194
51. North Dakota: $2,772