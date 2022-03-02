10 states with the highest, lowest prescription costs per household

U.S. households spent an average of $4,571 on prescription drugs in 2019, though the financial burden is heavier in some states, according to a report released Feb. 28 by personal finance service ValuePenguin.

The report's section on where states spend the most on prescription drugs is based on an analysis of 2019 data from Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Census Bureau, the latest available.

10 states with the highest prescription costs per household:

1. Delaware: $6,513

2. Kentucky: $6,033

3. Tennessee: $6,007

4. District of Columbia: $5,451

5. Connecticut: $5,445

6. Louisiana: $5,432

7. West Virginia: $5,372

8. New York: $5,242

9. Illinois: $5,213

10. Alabama: $5,206

10 states with the lowest prescriptions costs per household:

42. Alaska: $3,772

43. Washington: $3,510

44. Iowa $3,499

45. Vermont: $3,478

46. Oregon: $3,409

47. Wyoming: $3,388

48. California: $3,329

49. Montana: $3,261

50. South Dakota: $3,194

51. North Dakota: $2,772