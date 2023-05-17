10 new drug supply issues

So far in May, 10 more drugs are in short supply, according to the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Here are the 10 pharmaceutical supply updates in chronological order:

1. Fluocinolone acetonide topical shampoo is in shortage and on long-term back order. The product's manufacturer cannot estimate a release date.

2. Hydroxyurea capsules are on back order because H2-Pharma is in the process of changing National Drug Code numbers after the product was divested from Bristol Myers Squibb. There are no generic equivalents for the capsules. H2-Pharma anticipates a release date in late June to early July.

3. Bleomycin sulfate injections from Pfizer, Fresenius Kabi, Hikma and Teva are in short supply. Fresenius Kabi and Hikma did not provide a reason for the shortage, while Pfizer cited increased demand and manufacturing delays. Teva has temporarily suspended bleomycin manufacturing with no estimated date to resume.

4. Sterile water products for irrigation from BBraun, Baxter and ICU are in short supply, and the companies have not estimated a resupply date.

5. Fentanyl transdermal system products from Alvogen are in short supply, though Mylan has patches available. Alvogen expects products to be available this month.

6. Gabapentin oral solution manufactured by Acella is in short supply. The shortage does not affect gabapentin capsules, and Amneal and Mylan have the solution available.

7. Acetylcholine chloride powder for intraocular solution is in shortage. Bausch Health estimates a release date of mid-May.

8. Dofetilide capsules from six drugmakers are in short supply, with estimated release dates ranging from late April to late June.

9. Phenylephrine ophthalmic drops are in shortage after Akorn Operating Co. closed in February. Two drugmakers are reporting a strained supply of the drops with resupply dates ranging from late April to early July.



10. Hydroxyethyl starch in sodium chloride injection, solely supplied by Pfizer after BBraun discontinued the product last year, is in short supply. Pfizer estimates a resupply date in August.