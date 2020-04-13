10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center seeks an associate pharmacy director.
- City of Hope Medical Center (Duarte, Calif.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.
- Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.
- Long Island (N.Y.) Community Hospital seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a regional chief pharmacy officer.
- SSM Health (St. Louis) seeks a regional pharmacy services director.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a pharmacy director.
