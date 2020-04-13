10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Boston Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.



Cedars-Sinai Medical Center seeks an associate pharmacy director.



City of Hope Medical Center (Duarte, Calif.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.



Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.



Long Island (N.Y.) Community Hospital seeks a pharmacy services director.



Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a regional chief pharmacy officer.



SSM Health (St. Louis) seeks a regional pharmacy services director.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a pharmacy director.

