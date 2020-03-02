10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Abington (Pa.) Memorial Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.
- Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) seeks a pharmacy regulatory compliance manager.
- Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Jordan Valley Community Health Center (Springfield, Mo.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy development and operations.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations director.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a pharmacy director.
- UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy services.
- UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.
