Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Abington (Pa.)  Memorial Hospital seeks a pharmacy director. 

  2. Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations. 

  3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) seeks a pharmacy regulatory compliance manager.

  4. Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. Jordan Valley Community Health Center (Springfield, Mo.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy development and operations.

  7. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations director. 

  8. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a pharmacy director. 

  9. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy services.
     
  10. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) seeks a chief pharmacy officer. 

