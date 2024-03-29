10 drugs now in shortage

Since March 20, 10 more drugs are either in short supply or discontinued — and the healthcare supply chain industry is watching whether the collapse of a Baltimore bridge might cause disruptions.

Here are 10 new shortages, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

Azithromycin for suspension: After discontinuing two solutions of the antibiotic in September, Pfizer stopped manufacturing two other solutions in early 2024. The drugmaker cited business reasons.

Fluconazole tablet: Pfizer added a fifth solution to its list of discontinued Diflucan presentations. In 2023, the drugmaker stopped manufacturing four solutions of the antifungal, and the 200 milligram solution was discontinued as of March 28.

Insulin lispro injection: Eli Lilly discontinued two Humalog presentations, the FDA said March 27.

Iron sucrose injection: Among American Regents' four solutions, two are in limited supply with weekly shipments, and two are available. The medication treats iron-deficiency anemia.

Linezolid tablet: Pfizer discontinued one solution of Zyvox, a treatment for skin infections, the FDA said March 28.

Meperidine hydrochloride injection: Pfizer has two solutions in limited supply and another on back order. Seven other solutions of the pain medication from Pfizer and Hikma are at normal supply levels.

Nafcillin sodium injection: Five solutions of the penicillin antibiotic are in shortage, and seven are not. No release dates are available.

Pralatrexate solution: Fresenius Kabi USA discontinued two solutions of the medication, which is indicated for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, the FDA reported March 21.

Riluzole oral suspension: In early 2024, the FDA allowed for the temporary importation of this amyotrophic lateral sclerosis medicine with bottle and carton labels in Greek and Spanish. As of March 25, shortages of two solutions have ended, but the 50 milligram presentation is unavailable. The solution in short supply does not have an importation deal.

Somatropin injection: Genentech discontinued three solutions of the growth hormone therapy, the FDA said March 22. The company said the discontinuation is because of a business decision based on the availability of generic and alternative treatments.