10 best places to work in biopharma, ranked by Fortune

Genentech and Novo Nordisk top the 2020 version of the "Best Workplaces in Biopharma" list, developed by Fortune and people analytics firm Great Place to Work.

The list analyzes feedback from 800,000 employees to a 60-plus question survey. The questions help paint a picture of how organizations create positive work environments.

About 85 percent of the evaluation is based on what employees said about their experience, and the rest is based on Fortune and Great Place to Work's evaluation of company values and the effectiveness of their leaders.

Here are the top 10:

1. Genentech

2. Novo Nordisk

3. AbbVie

4. Horizon Therapeutics

5. United Therapeutics

6. Acorda Therapeutics

7. Exact Sciences

8. Harmony Biosciences

9. Accent Therapeutics

10. Boston Pharmaceuticals

