Teen murder suspect escapes in Pennsylvania hospital parking lot

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia temporarily suspended nonessential clinical operations in response to a teen murder suspect that escaped police custody in the parking lot.

Shane Pryor, 17, was taken to the emergency room Jan. 24 to treat a hand injury, CBS News reported. While being escorted out of a Juvenile Justice Center transport around 11:56 a.m., he escaped custody.

The Philadelphia Police Department worked closely with hospital security to attempt to locate Mr. Pryor. On hospital video surveillance, they saw him enter the Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care building and in response, the hospital suspended nonessential clinical operations, a CHOP spokesperson told Becker's.

Mr. Pryor reportedly left the building, entered a parking garage and stole a vehicle.

"Once the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed that the juvenile had exited the Buerger building into a private vehicle, CHOP received the all clear," CHOP told Becker's. "There were no injuries or safety events as a result of this incident and operations will resume as normal. We continue to work with the Philadelphia Police Department to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our patients, families and staff, which is always our priority."

Mr. Pryor has not yet been located. He was charged with murder in October 2020 and has been awaiting trial.